公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 6日 星期四 00:48 BJT

Canada's Tory caucus hears no news on bid reviews

OTTAWA Dec 5 The issue of Chinese and Malaysian bids for Canadian energy companies did not arise on Wednesday at the last caucus meeting of the ruling Conservative Party before the Dec. 10 deadline for deciding on the Chinese offer, four caucus members said.

Nobody raised the issue, on which politicians have opposing views, and ministers did not tell Conservative members of Parliament and senators when to expect a decision.

The government faces a deadline of next Monday to decide on the bid by China's CNOOC Ltd for Nexen Inc. It is widely expected to rule on the offer by Malaysia's Petronas for Progress Energy Resources Corp at the same time as it makes the Nexen decision.

