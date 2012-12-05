Canada minister says CNOOC deadline could be extended

OTTAWA Dec 5 Canadian Industry Minister Christian Paradis on Monday acknowledged the possibility of extending the Dec. 10 deadline for deciding on CNOOC Ltd's bid for Nexen Inc but said he was not trying to send a signal on the deal.

Paradis repeatedly told reporters he would not speculate on the timing of his decision on whether to approve the Chinese company's offer, or a bid by Malaysia's Petronas for Progress Energy Resources Corp.

But when a journalist pointed out the Dec. 10 deadline for deciding on the CNOOC offer, Paradis said: "This is a deadline that could be extended, but once again, I won't speculate and ... I don't want to send a signal. When the decisions are made and are ready to be announced, this will be done. Don't interpret anything from what I'm saying here."