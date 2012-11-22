Canada needs accommodation on foreign investment-finance minister

OTTAWA Nov 22 Canada needs to accommodate
foreign investment in its resource sector, Finance Minister Jim
Flaherty said on Thursday as the government reviews a $15.1
billion takeover bid by China's CNOOC for oil and gas
producer Nexen Inc.
"We know we don't have enough capital in this country to
develop our resources that we want to develop over the next
generation, so we have to have some accommodation with respect
to foreign direct investment," Flaherty told the Canadian
Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), according to a clip shown in
advance of the full interview later on Thursday.
He added there would be "more to come" on the issue.
Flaherty has said before that Canada needs foreign capital
to develop its energy industry but his remark on accommodation
is new.
The takeover by the state-owned CNOOC has been controversial
in Canada where the Conservative government is trying to satisfy
the need for foreign investment while addressing concerns over
China gaining a bigger stake in the country's natural resources.
Ottawa is set to rule by Dec. 10 on whether to approve the
bid, which is one of two pending offers for domestic companies
by Asian state-owned enterprises. The other is a bid by
Malaysia's Petronas for Progress Energy Corp.
The government has promised to clarify its rules on foreign
investment as it announces its decisions on the two takeovers.