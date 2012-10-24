版本:
2012年 10月 24日

Canada's Flaherty says no direct China talks on M&A reciprocity

OTTAWA Oct 24 Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday he knew of no direct talks between Canadian and Chinese officials about making approval of CNOOC Ltd's bid for Nexen Inc conditional on the approval of Canadian deals in China.

"There have been no direct discussions on that subject of which I am aware," Flaherty told reporters in response to a question about reciprocity.

