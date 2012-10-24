Canada's Flaherty says no direct China talks on M&A reciprocity

BRIEF-Aercap delivers first of three new airbus A350 XWB aircraft to Air Caraïbes
* Aercap delivers first of three new airbus A350 XWB aircraft to Air Caraïbes
OTTAWA Oct 24 Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday he knew of no direct talks between Canadian and Chinese officials about making approval of CNOOC Ltd's bid for Nexen Inc conditional on the approval of Canadian deals in China.
"There have been no direct discussions on that subject of which I am aware," Flaherty told reporters in response to a question about reciprocity.
* Aercap delivers first of three new airbus A350 XWB aircraft to Air Caraïbes
* Q1 earnings per share view c$1.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* RR Donnelley reports fourth quarter 2016 results and issues full year 2017 guidance