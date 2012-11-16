UPDATE 2-Canada needs foreign capital, policy talks ongoing-finmin

* Gov't looking at various issues related to foreign
investment
* Investment guidelines seen in not-too-distant future
* Framework still being worked on, Flaherty says
* Minister says Canada needs foreign capital for oil sands
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Nov 16 Canada needs foreign capital to
develop its oil sands and is in the "middle" of discussions on
how to approach foreign takeover bids such as the $15.1 billion
offer by China's CNOOC for oil and gas producer Nexen
, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Friday.
Ottawa is deciding whether to allow or block two major
transactions by state-owned players: the bid by China's top
offshore oil and gas producer for Nexen, and a $5.2 billion bid
by Malaysia's Petronas for Progress Energy Resources
Corp.
The issue is hugely controversial in Canada, especially when
natural resources are at stake. Prime Minister Stephen Harper
has said he would unveil a new policy framework for dealing with
foreign takeover bids around the same time as the government
announces a decision on the two deals.
Asked for his views on what the new guidelines should
contain, Flaherty suggested they were not yet ready.
"We are in the middle of having this discussion within
government ... We're looking at it broadly, and we're looking at
the various issues which we think need to be addressed related
to foreign direct investment in Canada," he told reporters after
giving a speech in New York.
"It's clear that the amount of investment required to
develop the oil sands and other resources in Canada exceeds the
amount of capital within Canada, so it's inevitable that there
will be substantial direct foreign investment in Canada," he
said.
"The question then is what form does that take, what form
does it not take, and that's what the government is looking at
now with respect to guidelines."
Flaherty echoed Harper's guidance on the timetable for an
announcement. "The prime minister has said the guidelines will
be ready in the not-too-distant future, which I realize is
relatively vague, but that's where we are."
Flaherty later told reporters in Canada by telephone that
the reason he could not give a date for the release of the
framework was that it was not finished. "This is a matter that's
under actual consideration and that's where we are," he said.
The announcement is expected by Dec. 10, the deadline for
Ottawa to complete its review of the CNOOC proposal.
Flaherty said he did not know whether the policy
announcement would be simultaneous with the decisions on the two
takeovers.