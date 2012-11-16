Canada says needs foreign investment, still discussing policy

METALS-Copper steady as attention shifts to Trump speech
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy
NEW YORK Nov 16 Canada needs foreign capital to develop its oil sands and is in the "middle" of discussions on how to approach foreign takeover bids such as that by China's CNOOC for oil and gas producer Nexen, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Friday.
"It's clear that the amount of investment required to develop the oil sands and other resources in Canada exceeds the amount of capital within Canada, so it's inevitable that there will be substantial direct foreign investment in Canada. The question then is what form does that take," Flaherty told reporters after giving a speech in New York.
Flaherty repeated that the government would issue a new foreign investment policy framework in the not-too-distant future. He said he did not know whether that announcement would be simultaneous with decisions on Nexen and on Malaysian state-run Petronas' bid for Progress Energy Resources Corp.
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy
TOKYO, Feb 28 Japan's Nikkei share average gained on Tuesday morning after U.S. stocks rose and the dollar gained on hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump will speak about infrastructure spending in an address to Congress later in the day.
SYDNEY, Feb 28 London copper was steady on Tuesday as investors looked towards a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump for more clarity on his economic policy, while persistent concerns over supply from large mines in Chile and Indonesia continued to buoy prices.