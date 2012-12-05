版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 5日 星期三 22:50 BJT

Canada to decide on foreign investment "fairly soon"-Flaherty

OTTAWA Dec 5 The Canadian government will make a decision fairly soon on the country's foreign investment rules, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Wednesday.

"I can't speak to the timing. I can say that it's been given priority ... we're aware for the need for clarification, yes, which the Prime Minister has made clear, so it'll be addressed before long," Flaherty told reporters in Ottawa. "It'll be fairly soon."

