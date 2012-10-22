REFILE-Petronas bid not of net benefit - Canada minister

UPDATE 1-Daimler to recall one million Mercedes globally after 51 fires
DETROIT, March 3 Daimler AG said it will recall one million newer-model Mercedes-Benz vehicles worldwide due to the risk of fire, after 51 fires were reported.
OTTAWA Oct 22 The Canadian government is not satisfied that the proposed $5.2 billion purchase of Canada's Progress Energy Resources Corp by Malaysia's Petronas is of net benefit to Canada, Industry Minister Christian Paradis said on Monday.
"As minister of industry, I am not convinced it will lead to a net benefit for Canada," he told a critical political opposition in the House of Commons, adding that Petronas has 27 days from now to make additional representations to the Canadian government.
"We all know that we welcome foreign investment that is in the best interests of Canadians."
DETROIT, March 3 Daimler AG said it will recall one million newer-model Mercedes-Benz vehicles worldwide due to the risk of fire, after 51 fires were reported.
* Britain likely to refer 11.7 bln stg deal to media regulator
WASHINGTON, March 3 Mexico-based homebuilder Desarrolladora Homex SAB de CV has agreed to settle charges it reported fake sales to boost revenues in what U.S. authorities said on Friday was a $3.3 billion accounting fraud.