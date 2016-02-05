版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 6日 星期六 01:13 BJT

Canada says lifting some sanctions against Iran

OTTAWA Feb 5 The Canadian government said on Friday it was lifting some sanctions against Iran, including the broad ban on financial services, imports and exports, making Canadian companies more competitive against rivals doing business in Iran.

In a statement, the government said all applications for export permits will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa, writing by Andrea Hopkins in Toronto)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐