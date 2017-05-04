Canada PM says government support for Bombardier is important

May 4 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday defended his government's support for planemaker Bombardier Inc in the wake of a trade challenge by rival Boeing Co, saying the aid was important.

Trudeau, speaking at a televised news conference after a Montreal meeting with Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny, said he would always defend Canadian competitiveness around the world.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)