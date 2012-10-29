Canada, Japan to start trade talks next month

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
OTTAWA, Oct 29 Canada and Japan will launch their first full round of bilateral trade negotiations next month, Trade Minister Ed Fast said on Monday, the latest in a series of bilateral talks Canada has begun with trade partners with multilateral efforts stalled.
"Both sides are committed to concluding a comprehensive agreement that will unlock the full potential of our relationship and benefit workers and businesses in both countries," Fast said in a statement.
Canada is trying to conclude a free-trade deal with the European Union, is in the midst of negotiations with India and this month formally joined the Trans-Pacific Partnership talks aimed at creating an Asia-Pacific free trade accord.
The Conservative government has concluded six free-trade agreements since 2006, but mostly with minor players, including Jordan and Panama.
The first round with Japan will begin on Nov. 26 in Tokyo.
A joint study found that a trade agreement between the two countries could add between $4.4 billion and $4.9 billion to Japanese gross domestic product, and between $3.8 billion and $9.0 billion to Canada's.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
