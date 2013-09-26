REFILE-UPDATE 1-Harper: Obama assures him Keystone verdict to be based on facts

By John McCrank and Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK, Sept 26 The logic behind the Keystone
XL pipeline is "simply overwhelming," Canadian Prime Minister
Stephen Harper said on Thursday, adding that U.S. President
Barack Obama had assured him his decision on the project would
be based on facts.
Addressing a business audience in New York, Harper said he
was optimistic that Obama would approve TransCanada Corp's
pipeline from Canada to the United States.
"I remain an optimist that notwithstanding politics, that
when something's so clearly in everybody's interests - including
our interests as Canadians and the national interest of the
United States - I'm of the view that it has to be approved," he
said.
Referring to a broad pro-Keystone coalition grouping
governments along the route, business and much of the labor
movement that supports it, he said, "My view is that you don't
take no for an answer."
Despite economic support, Obama has faced intense lobbying
from environmental groups that argue the oil pipeline, which
would run from Canada through the United States to the Gulf of
Mexico, will aggravate climate change.
Harper said the project would create 40,000 jobs in the
United States, a number parallel to the U.S. State Department's
analysis in March that it would support 42,100
jobs.
The State report also said the project would not likely
change the rate at which the Alberta oil sands are developed,
another of the environmentalists' concerns.
"The State Department report on this is clear. The president
has always assured me that he will make a decision that he
believes is in the best interests of the United States based on
the facts. And I think the facts are clear," he said.
"The logic behind this project is simply overwhelming."
Harper sent Obama a letter this month in his drive to win
Keystone approval, government sources say, proposing
harmonization of the two countries' regulations in the oil and
gas sector.
The White House on Thursday beat back an attempt by
Republicans to link a measure to approve Keystone to a bill to
raise the debt limit, saying it would reject legislation that
includes that provision.