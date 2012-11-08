UPDATE 1-Canada's Harper optimistic for U.S. Keystone approval

BANGALORE, India Nov 8 Canada is optimistic the
United States will approve TransCanada Corp's controversial
Keystone XL oil pipeline, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on
Thursday.
Speaking during a visit to India, Harper said a majority of
U.S. companies and unions favoured the $7 billion
Canada-to-Texas oil sands pipeline. President Barack Obama said
in January he would postpone a decision until 2013 on whether to
approve the pipeline, which has drawn fire from
environmentalists.
"The president has told me several times that he hasn't yet
made a decision, that he will follow the regulatory process in
the United States, and evidently the next steps will be very
soon, and I remain optimistic," Harper told reporters.
After the United States blocked the project in January,
Harper and other officials said it underscored Canada's need to
diversify oil exports to markets such as Asia.
Environmental groups loathe the idea of increasing the flow
of oil sands crude from Canada because of its bigger carbon
footprint in the mining process.
Harper also said Canada had contingency plans to deal with
the economic fallout if the United States were to go over a
so-called fiscal cliff, which refers to a package of spending
cuts and tax increases due to take effect in 2013.
"The government, as best we can, does always look at
contingency plans for these things," he said. "Obviously we
encourage President Obama to work to bring Congress together on
a resolution of this issue."
On Wednesday, Canadian policymakers warned that Canada would
fall into recession if Washington does not reach a deal by
year-end to avert the $600 billion tax and cuts package. Finance
Minister Jim Flaherty said the Canadian government and central
bank could provide extra stimulus if necessary.