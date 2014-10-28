UPDATE 1-Kerry wants Keystone pipeline decision 'sooner rather than later'

(Adds details beginning in 2nd paragraph)
OTTAWA Oct 28 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry said on Tuesday during a visit to Canada that he would
like to make a decision soon on TransCanada Corp's
Keystone XL crude oil pipeline.
TransCanada has waited more than six years for the Obama
administration to make a decision on the line, which would take
as much as 830,000 barrels per day of Alberta tar sands crude to
refineries on Texas' Gulf Coast.
The State Department is now awaiting the results of a court
challenge on the line's routing through Nebraska and completing
its own study on the need for the line before it makes a final
recommendation to President Barack Obama on whether to grant the
project a presidential permit. The permit would allow the line,
which faces critcism from environmentalists, to cross from
Canada into the United States.
While Kerry said he would like a quick decision on the
project, he gave no hint as to when that would come.
"I certainly want to do it sooner rather than later but I
can't tell you the precise date," Kerry told a joint news
conference with Canadian Foreign Minister John Baird.
The delay has pushed up the cost of the line, which would
run from Hardisty, Alberta, to near Houston. The company said
last month that Keystone XL's original $5.4 billion estimate is
likely half of what it will now cost to build the pipeline.
