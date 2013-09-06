UPDATE 2-Harper offers Obama emissions deal to win Keystone -CBC

OTTAWA, Sept 6 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen
Harper, trying to win U.S. backing for the Keystone XL pipeline,
has sent a letter to President Barack Obama proposing joint
action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the oil and gas
sector, CBC News said on Friday.
The White House has not responded to the letter, which was
sent in late August, CBC said, although Harper met Obama briefly
during the just-ended G20 Summit in St. Petersburg, Russia.
Obama has the final say over whether to let the pipeline
cross from Canada into the United States and has said he would
only approve it if it "does not significantly exacerbate the
problem of carbon pollution".
The $5.3 billion pipeline, which would carry 830,000 barrels
per day and stretch from the tar sands of northern Alberta to
the U.S. Gulf Coast, is being proposed by TransCanada Corp
.
Canada's Conservative government is actively pushing
development of pipelines to move oil sands crude to new markets.
Green groups oppose Keystone XL because they say it will
encourage expansion of production in the oil sands, which is
carbon-intensive.
Harper's office told Reuters it would not comment on
correspondence between leaders, but said Harper raises Keystone
with Obama every time he speaks with him.
"The Keystone project is in both countries' national
interests and will create jobs and economic growth on both sides
of the border while increasing North American energy security,"
Harper spokesman Stephen Lecce said, repeating the government's
traditional line.
"Canada and the U.S. have integrated economies and oil and
gas sectors, which underscores the importance of continuing to
work together to reduce greenhouse gas emissions," Lecce added.
The Canadian government has imposed greenhouse gas
regulations in a number of sectors, but it has missed its goal
of setting rules for Canada's burgeoning oil and gas sector by
mid-2013.
It is this sector Harper is offering to work with Obama on,
if that is what is needed to gain approval for Keystone, CBC
said.
TransCanada Corp, which has been seeking a presidential
permit for the project for more four years, has not seen the
letter. However Shawn Howard, a spokesman for the company, said
in an email that the TransCanada appreciated Canada's push to
get Keystone XL approved.
"The Canadian government has been a strong ambassador for
Keystone XL," he wrote.
Obama said in a New York Times interview in July that Canada
could do more to mitigate carbon emissions.
Canadian officials have privately expressed frustration that
Obama has not specified what he wants in return for Keystone
approval.
Environmentalists, opposed to the development of the huge
oil sands deposits in landlocked Alberta, want Washington to
block the pipeline, while Obama has dismissed Keystone's
potential to create jobs.
Sierra Club Canada Executive Director John Bennett scoffed:
"I don't believe for a moment that Prime Minister Harper is
serious and neither should President Obama. The Harper
government has done nothing to reduce greenhouse gas emissions."