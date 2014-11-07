Canada's Oliver: remains committed to Keystone pipeline project

OTTAWA Nov 6 Canada's Finance Minister Joe
Oliver said on Thursday the government remains committed to the
Keystone XL pipeline project and that he believes "at the end of
the day" it will gain approval.
TransCanada Corp's $8 billion Keystone XL project
would carry Alberta oil sands crude to the U.S. Gulf coast. The
project has been awaiting presidential approval for more than
six years.
"We remain committed to the project," said Oliver, speaking
at a dinner event on U.S.-Canadian relations. "We believe at the
end of the day it will achieve approval. We're hopeful that will
happen."
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)