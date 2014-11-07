版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 7日 星期五 08:16 BJT

Canada's Oliver: remains committed to Keystone pipeline project

OTTAWA Nov 6 Canada's Finance Minister Joe Oliver said on Thursday the government remains committed to the Keystone XL pipeline project and that he believes "at the end of the day" it will gain approval.

TransCanada Corp's $8 billion Keystone XL project would carry Alberta oil sands crude to the U.S. Gulf coast. The project has been awaiting presidential approval for more than six years.

"We remain committed to the project," said Oliver, speaking at a dinner event on U.S.-Canadian relations. "We believe at the end of the day it will achieve approval. We're hopeful that will happen."

(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐