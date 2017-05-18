Greenpeace asks Alberta regulator to halt Kinder Morgan Canada IPO

CALGARY, Alberta May 18 Environmental group
Greenpeace on Thursday asked the Alberta securities regulator to
halt Kinder Morgan's initial public offering (IPO) of
its Canadian business until the company disclosed
climate-related risks to potential investors.
Energy infrastructure company Kinder Morgan is seeking to
raise up to C$1.75 billion ($1.29 billion) in an IPO to help
fund the expansion of its Trans Mountain pipeline project, which
runs from Alberta's oil sands to the British Columbia coast.
The project received approval from the Canadian government
last year but is facing fierce environmental opposition from
campaigners worried about high greenhouse gas emissions from the
oil sands.
"Kinder Morgan's business plan only works if the world fails
to act on climate change," said Keith Stewart of Greenpeace
Canada. "They may think that's a good bet, but they should be
honest with potential investors about the risks being taken with
their money."
Greenpeace's submission to the Alberta Securities Commission
argues the IPO prospectus' analysis of climate change risks is
incomplete and uses oil demand forecasts that are too bullish.
"We received Greenpeace's submission, and we will give it
the consideration we deem appropriate," ASC spokeswoman Alison
Trollope said in an email.
Trans Mountain could face further roadblocks if final
results from the B.C. provincial election, due next week, return
a government opposed to the pipeline.
($1 = 1.3600 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Andrew Hay)