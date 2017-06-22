版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 23日 星期五 06:20 BJT

Four of biggest Canada banks are main Trans Mountain lenders -filings

CALGARY, Alberta, June 22 Royal Bank of Canada , Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Bank of Nova Scotia and Toronto-Dominion Bank are the main lenders for Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the company said in fillings on Thursday.

Activists have said they would exert pressure on those banks to drop Trans Mountain once they are named. The four are among 24 banks that granted C$5.5 billion in loans to an operating subsidiary of Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd, which is majority-owned by Kinder Morgan Inc. (Reporting by Ethan Lou; Editing by Leslie Adler)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐