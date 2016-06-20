版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 21日 星期二 01:05 BJT

Vancouver takes legal action to block Kinder Morgan pipeline plan

VANCOUVER, June 20 The city of Vancouver said on Monday it had took legal action against the Canadian energy regulator's approval of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, which would increase the number of oil tankers passing through city waters.

In a statement posted on its website, the city called the review process "flawed and biased" and said that scientific evidence ignored the consequences of a major oil spill and the impact of greenhouse gas emissions. (Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Chris Reese)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐