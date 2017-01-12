UPDATE 2-British Columbia approves Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion

(Recasts with British Columbia approving project, adds
reaction)
By Nicole Mordant
VANCOUVER Jan 11 British Columbia on Wednesday
gave the green light to Kinder Morgan Inc's plan to
nearly triple its Trans Mountain oil pipeline, which runs from
Canada's oil sands through the province to a marine terminal on
the Pacific Coast.
British Columbia Premier Christy Clark said in a statement
the C$6.8 billion ($5.16 billion) project had satisfied or was
close to satisfying the five conditions she laid out in 2012 for
any company wanting to build pipelines in the province.
The Canadian government in November approved Kinder Morgan's
proposal to expand the Trans Mountain pipeline, which would help
ensure oil exports from the oil sands in the neighboring
province of Alberta reach Asia.
Although inter-provincial pipelines fall under federal
jurisdiction, if provinces are opposed they could impose
conditions that would make it onerous for a company to build a
pipeline.
Environmental groups were swift to condemn the Western
Canadian province's decision to approve the project, which comes
four months before a provincial election.
"We expect that today's decision on the Kinder Morgan
pipeline will come back to haunt Premier Clark when B.C. voters
go to the polls," Sven Biggs of Stand.earth said.
"British Columbians will continue to fight this decision in
the courts and on the streets well past next spring's election,"
he said.
Earlier on Wednesday, the province had given its approval
to an environmental review of the project but recommended 37
conditions be attached to address concerns raised by communities
and aboriginal groups.
With the environmental approval, only two more approvals
were outstanding on Trans Mountain: the province getting a "fair
share" of jobs and economic benefits from the pipeline and a
marine response plan to oil spills.
On getting its fair share, Clark said the province had
struck an "unprecedented" agreement with Kinder Morgan under
which the company would pay it up to C$1 billion in installments
of between C$25 million and C$50 million a year over 20 years.
The province was working closely with the Canadian
government to have a "world-leading" marine spill response plan
in place before the pipeline starts operations, which could be
as early as December 2019, Clark said.
Kinder Morgan welcomed the province's approval. The
Texas-based company's board now has to make a final investment
decision on the project. Construction is slated to start in
September.
($1 = 1.3180 Canadian dollars)
(Editing by Bernard Orr and Chris Reese)