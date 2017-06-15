Kinder Morgan Canada invites aboriginal investment as pipeline faces block

CALGARY, Alberta, June 14 Kinder Morgan Canada
Ltd welcomes investment from the country's aboriginals
so that they have a stake in its Trans Mountain pipeline
expansion, its head said on Wednesday, as the company braces for
major obstacles for the project.
Many aboriginal communities in Canada fiercely oppose energy
infrastructure development through their lands, and companies
have been trying to court them to ensure smooth completion of
projects.
Touting the company's record in dealing with Canada's native
population, Ian Anderson spoke at an indigenous energy
conference as Trans Mountain opposition was set to mount after
the effective rise of an unfriendly government in the British
Columbia province that the pipeline passes.
"As it relates to equity and ownership, I've always
recognized that it is something that we would be open to," he
said. "I've worked for a long time, quietly, to try to assemble
support for that on this project, and it didn't come to
fruition, (but) I've never ruled it out."
The Trans Mountain expansion of Kinder Morgan Canada,
majority owned by Houston-based Kinder Morgan Inc,
touches the lands of more than 100 aboriginal communities, some
of which have launched legal challenges.
Some have threatened civil disobedience, efforts that are
expected to gain more momentum after last month's political
upheaval in British Columbia.
Anderson said the company tries to listen to aboriginal
concerns and form relationships with them based on trust.
Getting aboriginal investment in the company is a challenge
due to the substantial resources required, although the federal
government can step in to help the communities "build capacity,"
Anderson said.
The Trans Mountain expansion almost triples the capacity of
the existing pipeline, which is designed to carry crude from
Canada's oil sands to the West Coast.
Canada's oil producers, who lack export routes, say it helps
them to attain better prices.
The expansion has obtained both federal and regulatory
approval and has passed an environmental assessment under
British Columbia incumbent Liberal Party. But that party lost
its legislative majority in a May 9 election.
The opposition Greens and New Democrats, both of whom are
against Trans Mountain, have sealed a deal to unseat the
Liberals.
While there is some dispute over whether British Columbia
has a formal right to a veto, the province can raise hurdles
that could effectively make the pipeline impossible to build.
