Trans Mountain investment contingent on Canada IPO -Kinder Morgan

May 25 Kinder Morgan Inc has made a
final investment decision on its Trans Mountain pipeline
expansion, contingent on the successful public offering of its
Canadian division, the company said on Thursday as it
acknowledges the political uncertainty weighing on the project.
An election this month in the Canadian province of British
Columbia, through which Trans Mountain passes, has resulted in
the environmentalist Green Party holding the balance of power,
threatening the expansion even though it has federal approval.
That has complicated the initial public offering (IPO) for
Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd, whose purpose was to fund the
expansion. Kinder Morgan has priced its Canadian IPO at C$17 per
share, below its initially projected range of C$19 to C$22.
"The final investment decision was contingent on securing
financing," the company said in a statement.
"While the political climate was not ideal, the process
proceeded at this time because the Trans Mountain Expansion
Project financing contingency period, as specified in shipper
agreements, concludes at the end of May."
The Trans Mountain expansion nearly triples the capacity of
the crude pipeline from the oil-producing Alberta province to
the British Columbia coast.
Official recount results on Wednesday from the closely
contested May 9 election confirmed that the pro-Trans Mountain
ruling British Columbia Liberal Party lost its legislative
majority. That forces it to woo the Greens to govern,
potentially making concessions.
In the worst scenario for the Liberals, the Greens could
form their own majority government with the second-place New
Democrats, who also oppose Trans Mountain.
Kinder Morgan has priced its initial public offering of
102.9 million shares of common stock for total gross proceeds of
C$1.75 billion.
