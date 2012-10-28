Canadian workers on strike at Lear plant, a GM supplier

TORONTO Oct 28 Workers at Lear Corp's
Whitby, Ontario plant, which supplies car seats to General
Motors Co in Canada, went on strike on Sunday with
employees and management far apart on a range of issues, the
Canadian Auto Workers union said.
Picket lines went up at midnight after talks collapsed on
Saturday, according to the union, which represents some 400
workers at the plant.
The union said the company was asking for "deep concessions"
in the contract.
The Whitby factory makes seats for vehicles at the GM plant
in Oshawa, Ontario.
Lear beat Wall Street third-quarter profit and sales
expectations when it reported last Friday, on strong sales in
North America and Europe.
Lear's sales rose 2 percent to $3.54 billion from a year
earlier, while analysts had expected revenue of $3.47 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.