Canada's Legacy Oil + Gas under fire from activist shareholder

CALGARY, Alberta, April 20 Intermediate producer
Legacy Oil + Gas formed a special committee on Monday
to deal with hedge fund FrontFour Capital's move to gain seats
on its board, the first major case of shareholder activism in
Canada's oil patch since last year's sharp drop in crude prices.
Calgary-based Legacy, which has assets in the foothills of
southern Alberta and light oil operations in the Canadian Bakken
region of southern Saskatchewan, came under scrutiny last month
after legal documents showed it was backstopping a loan for its
chief executive officer, Trent Yanko.
In a statement, the company confirmed it had received notice
of Connecticut-based FrontFour's plans to nominate three new
directors at Legacy's May 26 annual general meeting, and said a
newly formed special committee had reached out to the fund "with
the intent of working toward a constructive resolution."
Legacy did not respond immediately to a further request for
comment.
"We are not surprised by the activist approach given
Legacy's leveraged balance sheet, discounted trading multiple,
and recent issues around corporate governance with respect to a
personal loan guarantee for its CEO," said RBC Capital Markets
analyst Shailender Randhawa.
Yanko and his wife bought $5.68-million worth of Legacy
shares last year through a margin loan from the Bank of Nova
Scotia, supported by the lending value of shares owned
by the couple.
But last year's oil price drop and accompanying slide in
Legacy shares triggered a margin call on the loan in December.
In order to avoid the Yanko's shares being sold off, Legacy's
board agreed to guarantee the loan.
Activist investors have been eyeing debt-ridden energy
companies in recent months as U.S. crude prices tumbled
to less than $45 a barrel, from more than $100 last year. Most,
however, have been waiting for volatility to subside before
making a move.
FrontFour owns 6.8 percent of outstanding Legacy shares and
was co-founded by Zachary George, son of former Suncor Energy
Inc chief executive officer and Calgary oilman Rick
George.
Zachary George is one of FrontFour's three shareholder
nominees, along with Martin Ferron, CEO of North American Energy
Partners, and Matt Goldfarb, acting CEO of Cline Mining
Corporation.
In a statement last week, FrontFour said it was seeking to
elect nominees to ensure the Legacy board of directors "acts in
a manner consistent with governance best practices and maximizes
value for all shareholders".
(Additional reporting by John Tilak in Toronto; Editing by Paul
Simao)