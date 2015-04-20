UPDATE 1-Canada's Legacy Oil + Gas targeted by activist shareholder

(Adds Legacy CEO comment)
By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta, April 20 Intermediate producer
Legacy Oil + Gas Inc formed a special committee on
Monday to deal with hedge fund FrontFour Capital's move to gain
seats on its board, the first major case of shareholder activism
in Canada's oil patch since last year's sharp drop in crude
prices.
Calgary-based Legacy, which has assets in southern Alberta
and light oil operations in the Bakken region of southern
Saskatchewan, came under scrutiny last month after legal
documents showed it was back-stopping a loan for Chief Executive
Officer Trent Yanko.
In a statement, the company confirmed it received notice of
Connecticut-based FrontFour's plans to nominate three directors
at Legacy's May 26 annual general meeting.
"We have formed a special committee to engage with FrontFour
and now that matter is in their hands. I am not in a position to
comment on it," Yanko said.
The committee is made up of three independent members of the
board, including Jim Bertram, executive chairman of Keyera Corp
.
"We are not surprised by the activist approach given
Legacy's leveraged balance sheet, discounted trading multiple,
and recent issues around corporate governance with respect to a
personal loan guarantee for its CEO," said RBC Capital Markets
analyst Shailender Randhawa.
Yanko and his wife bought $5.68 million worth of Legacy
shares last year through a margin loan from the Bank of Nova
Scotia supported by the lending value of stock owned by
the couple.
Last year's oil price drop and accompanying slide in Legacy
shares triggered a margin call in December. In order to avoid
the Yankos' shares being sold off, Legacy's board guaranteed the
loan.
Activist investors have been eyeing debt-ridden energy
companies as U.S. crude prices tumbled to less than $45 a
barrel from more than $100 last year. Most, however, are waiting
for volatility to subside.
FrontFour owns 6.8 percent of outstanding Legacy shares. It
was co-founded by Zachary George, son of former Suncor Energy
Inc CEO and Rick George.
Zachary George is one of FrontFour's three shareholder
nominees, along with Martin Ferron, CEO of North American Energy
Partners Inc, and Matt Goldfarb, acting CEO of Cline Mining
Corp.
FrontFour said last week it was seeking to elect nominees to
ensure the Legacy board "acts in a manner consistent with
governance best practices and maximizes value for all
shareholders."
Legacy shares closed up 5.9 percent on the Toronto Stock
Exchange at C$2.71.
(Additional reporting by John Tilak in Toronto; Editing by Paul
Simao and Andre Grenon)