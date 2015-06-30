Legacy Oil + Gas shareholders approve sale to Crescent Point

CALGARY, Alberta, June 30 Shareholders in
Canadian energy producer Legacy Oil + Gas voted in
favour of the company being acquired by Crescent Point Energy
Inc on Tuesday, in a deal worth C$1.53 billion in
shares and debt.
Crescent Point, Canada's No. 4 independent oil and gas
producer, said last month it was planning to acquire debt-ridden
Legacy, adding 22,000 barrels per day of oil production in
Western Canada and North Dakota.
Under the terms of the deal Crescent Point is offering 0.095
of its own shares for each Legacy share. The deal was approved
by nearly 90 percent of the votes cast at an annual and special
meeting of Legacy shareholders in Calgary.
Earlier this month, hedge fund and activist shareholder in
Legacy FrontFour Capital Corp said it planned to vote against
the proposed sale because the value of Crescent Point shares had
fallen since it was first announced.
Merger and acquisition activity has been picking up in the
Canadian energy patch after the impact of a drop in oil prices
left some smaller producers struggling to break even and service
debt.
Legacy shares closed up 1 cent on the Toronto Stock Exchange
at C$2.42. Crescent Point shares rose 13 cents to C$25.63.
(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Alan Crosby)