Canada investigating some banks as LIBOR probe widens

Feb 15 Canada's Competition Bureau is
investigating certain financial firms as part of a widening
global probe into how banks set key interbank lending rates,
according to a statement from the agency.
Alexa Keating, a spokeswoman for Canada's Competition
Bureau, said in a statement late on Monday that the agency is
currently investigating "alleged collusive conduct" into the
setting of yen LIBOR rates.
"The Ontario Superior Court granted Section 11 orders based
on evidence that there are reasonable grounds to believe that
certain parties in the industry have engaged in activities
contrary to the conspiracy provision of the Competition Act,"
Keating said.
The Ottawa-based Competition Bureau did not name any parties
in its statement.
However, in a separate report published late on Tuesday, the
Wall Street Journal said the Canadian affiliates of HSBC
Holdings PLC, Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC
, Deutsche Bank AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co
and Citigroup Inc were targeted by the agency.
The brokerage named in the orders is ICAP Capital Markets, a
unit of U.K. brokerage ICAP PLC. The orders and related
court documents were reviewed by the Wall Street Journal.
In an affidavit filed with the court to obtain the orders,
the Competition Bureau said it is investigating whether the
banks conspired to enhance "unreasonably the price of interest
rate derivatives" from 2007 to March 2010, according to the
newspaper.
A representative for HSBC Canada declined to comment to the
Journal. Representatives for the other firms were not
immediately available to comment, the WSJ said.
The five banks and the brokerage mentioned above could not
be immediately reached for comment by Reuters outside regular
Canadian business hours.
Regulators since late 2010 have been investigating banks
that help set interbank lending rates known as LIBOR and TIBOR
in London and Tokyo, which are used to set interest rates on
hundreds of trillions of dollars of securities.
More than a dozen traders and brokers in London and Asia
have been fired, suspected or put on leave as part of the probe,
the Financial Times reported last week.
Keating said in the statement that the Bureau is cooperating
with its international partners on this investigation and added
that there is no conclusion of wrongdoing at this time and no
charges have been framed.