British Columbia pledges lowest taxes for LNG industry

* B.C. to offer low tax, royalty regime for LNG
* Province counting on projects for employment, revenue
CALGARY, Alberta Feb 25 British Columbia
intends to offer the world's lowest tax regime for liquefied
natural gas projects as it seeks to kickstart industry
investments on its northern Pacific coast, the premier of the
Canadian province said on Monday.
Speaking to an LNG industry conference sponsored by Clark's
Liberal government, the premier touted her plan to attract new
projects to export gas from the province's prolific shale fields
to Asia by keeping taxes and other costs low.
"It is a plan that ... ensures that we are more competitive
than other jurisdictions out there, including Australia, when it
comes to our tax and royalty regime," Clark said in her speech.
"We intend to be the most competitive jurisdiction on the
globe."
Five LNG plants clustered around the ports of Prince Rupert
and Kitimat have been proposed and three have already received
export licenses including Apache Corp and Chevron Corp's
Kitimat LNG project, the privately owned facility
planned by BC LNG Export Cooperative and the Royal Dutch Shell
Plc plant, which received its permit on Monday.
Clark, whose Liberals are running behind the opposition New
Democratic Party in polls ahead of an election scheduled for
May, is counting on the LNG industry to boost employment and
provincial revenues.
"We intend to deliver the best environment for liquefied
natural gas investment anywhere on the globe," she said.