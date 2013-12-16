UPDATE 1-Canadian regulator approves LNG exports from four projects

CALGARY, Alberta Dec 16 Canada's National
Energy Board on Monday granted liquefied natural gas export
permits to four planned projects on the country's Pacific coast.
The regulator gave permits to Petronas' Pacific
Northwest LNG project, along with a BG Group Plc's Prince
Rupert LNG project. The WCC LNG project backed by Exxon Mobil
Corp and Imperial Oil Ltd also received a
25-year license to export the fuel along with a project proposed
by the privately held Woodfibre Natural Gas Ltd.
The approvals are the latest for the nascent industry,
following applications from other would-be projects such as the
Kitimat LNG plant planned by Chevron Corp and Apache
Corp. The projects are looking to take gas from Western
Canada's massive shale fields to high-paying Asian markets,
though none have yet been approved by their backers.
The regulator's decision is subject to the approval of the
Canadian government. Joe Oliver, Canada's natural resources
minister, said in a statement the Conservative government's
cabinet will now review the board approvals.
"The ... government supports energy projects that will
create jobs and generate economic growth in Canada for future
generations," the minister said. "Our government will only allow
energy projects to proceed if they are found to be safe for
Canadians after an independent, science-based environmental and
regulatory review."
With the new approvals, a total of seven planned projects
have been granted export licenses while three others are still
under review. The board has yet to deny an application for an
export permit.