British Columbia, Native group look to spur LNG development

* Land deal look to third LNG facility near Kitimat, B.C.
* First Nation to find partner looking to build LNG export
plant
* Haisla already involved in LNG development
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 14 The government of
British Columbia and the Haisla First Nation said on Friday they
had reached a deal that will see the aboriginal group lead
development of what could be a third liquefied natural gas
export facility near the port of Kitimat.
Under the agreement, the province will free up land on the
west side of the Douglas Channel that the Haisla will lease or
buy in order to attract an industry partner looking to develop a
gas-liquefaction plant and export terminal.
The site is just north of the planned Kitimat LNG plant
backed by Apache Corp, Encana Corp and EOG
Resources Inc.
There are about 1,500 members of the Haisla First Nation and
about half that total live in Kitamaat Village about 10
kilometers (6 miles) from the town of Kitimat. It already has a
stake in an advanced LNG project, BC LNG Export Co-operative
LLC, that was given an export license by federal regulators
earlier this year.
It is also working with Royal Dutch Shell Plc and
its partners on that company's planned multi-billion LNG Canada
facility that could ship as much as 2 billion cubic feet of
liquefied gas per day by 2020. The government and the Haisla did
not say if the land deal was for the Shell plant.
"This gives the Haisla and associated projects the certainty
needed for the LNG proposals and other projects coming forward
for our territory," Ellis Ross, Chief Councillor of the Haisla
Nation, said in a statement.
The land agreement is the latest in a round of
LNG-infrastructure announcements for northern British Columbia.
The province's shale-gas deposits contain trillions of cubic
feet of natural gas far from North America's natural gas
markets, but close enough to the Pacific coast to make LNG
development viable.
In all, five gas-liquefaction project have so far been
proposed for the province's northern Pacific coast to tap Asian
demand for the fuel.