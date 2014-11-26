UPDATE 1-British Columbia approves Petronas LNG project, two gas pipelines

(Adds more details on the three projects)
VANCOUVER Nov 25 British Columbia has approved
a liquefied natural gas export terminal being developed by
Malaysia's Petronas, along with two pipelines to
service Canada's fledgling LNG industry, the province's Ministry
of Environment said on Tuesday.
A federal environmental review of Petronas' Pacific
NorthWest LNG project is continuing, with the Malaysian
state-owned energy firm expected to make a final investment
decision on the $11 billion facility before the end of the year.
Provincial environmental assessment certificates were issued
on Tuesday for Petronas' terminal, along with the Prince Rupert
Gas Transmission (PRGT) pipeline, which is being developed by
TransCanada Corp, and the Westcoast Connector Gas
Transmission pipeline, proposed by Spectra Energy Corp.
The PRGT pipeline would feed Petronas' LNG terminal, while
the Westcoast Connector line would send gas to BG Group's
proposed Prince Rupert LNG project. BG has pushed back a final
investment decision on its export facility by a year into 2017.
While the environmental approvals are another step forward
for British Columbia's fledgling LNG industry, numerous hurdles
remain before any new pipelines or terminals are built in the
Pacific coast province.
In addition to the federal review, Petronas must now meet
eight social and environmental conditions set out in the
provincial approval and secure various permits from all levels
of government.
The company is also in the process of negotiating with
aboriginal communities and refining its terminal design plans to
mitigate the impact on sensitive fish populations.
More than a dozen LNG export projects have been proposed for
British Columbia as energy companies from around the world race
to export cheap Canadian gas to international markets.
But uncertainties over taxation, the regulatory process and
aboriginal consent, along with fierce competition from rival
projects in the United States, have called into question whether
any will ultimately be realized.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore and Julie Gordon in
Vancouver; Editing by Diane Craft and Alan Raybould)