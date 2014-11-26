British Columbia approves Petronas LNG project, two gas pipelines

VANCOUVER Nov 25 British Columbia has approved
a liquefied natural gas export terminal being developed by
Malaysia's Petronas, along with two pipelines to
service the province's fledging LNG industry, the province's
Ministry of Environment said on Tuesday.
A federal environmental review of Petronas' Pacific
NorthWest LNG project is still ongoing, with the Malaysian
state-owned energy firm expected to make a final investment
decision on the $11 billion facility before year end.
Provincial environmental assessment certificates were issued
for Petronas' terminal, along with the Prince Rupert Gas
Transmission pipeline, being developed by TransCanada Corp
, and the Westcoast Connector Gas Transmission
pipeline, proposed by Spectra Energy Corp.
More than a dozen LNG export terminals have been proposed
for British Columbia as energy companies from around the world
race to export cheap Canadian gas to international markets.
But uncertainties around taxation, the regulatory process
and aboriginal consent have called into question whether any of
the projects will ultimately be realized.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore and Julie Gordon in
Vancouver; Editing by Diane Craft)