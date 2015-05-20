版本:
British Columbia, Petronas reach set of deals on LNG project in Canada

VANCOUVER May 20 Petronas has reached a set of deals with British Columbia related to its proposed liquefied natural gas export terminal in Canada, edging the energy company closer to a final investment decision, the province said on Wednesday.

The project development and royalty agreements, signed in Vancouver, make clear the long-term costs and obligations the Malaysian company will face should it move ahead with its proposed $35 billion investment in Canadian natural gas. (Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Bernard Orr)

