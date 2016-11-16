Lockheed's hybrid airships gets launch customer in Canada

| OTTAWA
OTTAWA Nov 16 The operator of Lockheed Martin
Corp's blimp-like hybrid airships on Wednesday announced
its first customer, a Canadian mining company that expects to
lease seven of the heavy-lift cargo aircraft for a decade
starting in 2019.
Quest Rare Minerals Ltd will lease the airships
from operator Straightline Aviation in the first commercial use
deal for the airships, which are filled mostly with helium, said
Hybrid Enterprises LLC, which sells the aircraft for Lockheed.
Quest signed a memorandum of understanding with Straightline
on the sidelines of a Canadian aerospace conference. The deal
between Straightline and Quest is valued at US$850 million,
including fuel costs, over the 10-year period.
Lockheed, the U.S. Defense Department's No. 1 supplier, has
said the airships will revolutionize the way oil and mining
companies haul equipment to the Arctic and other remote areas
without roads. They can move 20 tons of cargo and set down on
nearly any flat surface, including sand, snow and water, the
company said.
Quest is in the early stages of developing a rare earth
metal project in northern Quebec and does not yet have an
operating mine. The airship is still awaiting certification from
Transport Canada.
Lockheed has long been trying to secure a customer for the
airships.
Lockheed is working with Hybrid to target a commercial
market for the slow-moving airships.
The airships would be used by Quest to provide dedicated air
services between the company's Strange Lake complex mine site in
Northern Quebec and Schefferville, which has a rail link to the
Port of Sept-Iles.
Straightline, the only announced operator of the airships,
expects to convert a letter of intent into a firm order for 12
of the aircraft in early 2017, chief operating officer Mark
Dorey said on Wednesday.
