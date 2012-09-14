Peter Lougheed, defender of Alberta's interests, dies

| CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 14
Alberta leader who battled the Canadian federal government's
encroachment into the energy industry in the 1970s and 1980s and
later became a cautionary voice against unchecked oil sands
development, died late Thursday. He was 84.
Lougheed, Progressive Conservative premier of Canada's
biggest oil-producing province from 1971 to 1985, was hailed as
both a staunch defender of Alberta's interests and patriotic
Canadian, best known for butting heads with former Prime
Minister Pierre Trudeau over energy policy during the era's
energy crises.
In a statement, Lougheed's family said he died of natural
causes in the Calgary hospital that was named after him.
Tributes poured in from across the country.
"He was a driving force behind the province's economic
diversification, of it having more control of its natural
resources and their development, of Alberta playing a greater
role in the federation and of improving the province's health,
research and recreational facilities," Prime Minister Stephen
Harper said in a statement.
One of his most notable creations was the Alberta Heritage
Savings Trust Fund, a rainy-day kitty of money extracted from
energy revenues that is now valued at C$15.9 billion ($16.4
billion).
Lougheed, a lawyer and MBA who played professional football
as a young man, led his Progressive Conservatives to victory in
1971, presenting his team as a young and modern alternative to
the long-governing Social Credit Party. His party has been in
power ever since in the province of 3.5 million people.
He gained national stature as Trudeau's Liberals sought
greater benefits across the country from Alberta's booming
energy industry as oil prices surged, marking the start of an
East-West political divide that still simmers.
Controversy crescendoed in 1980 following the second global
oil shock, when Trudeau introduced the National Energy Program,
which regulated oil prices, imposed greater revenue sharing
between Alberta and the rest of the country, levied new taxes
and promoted more Canadian ownership of the energy industry.
Lougheed retaliated by mounting a legal challenge over
jurisdictional control over resources, vowing to slash
production and halting new oil sands projects. The Supreme Court
eventually sided with the premier, ruling that Ottawa could not
impose taxes on oil and gas wells within the province.
The protectionist measures were loosened over time and the
program was dismantled by the Conservative government of Prime
Minister Brian Mulroney as crude prices sank in 1985.
In recent years, Lougheed took on the role of moral compass
for many in Alberta as development of the tar sands, the
third-largest crude deposit in the world, pushed forward at a
fevered pace, driving up costs, stretching the work force thin
and raising concerns around the world over environmental impact.
Though he fostered research to boost production of the vast
unconventional resource during his time in office, he clashed
over the past decade with more conservative voices by saying
that development should be slowed to keep inflationary and
environmental effects in check, and that more of the bitumen
should be refined within Alberta.
Alison Redford, Alberta's current premier, described him as
a friend, mentor and role model. Lougheed supported her election
campaign last spring.
"His forward-thinking, progressive vision gave us the tools
to succeed today and helped to propel Alberta into a leadership
role in Canada," she said in a statement.