GE asset sales, other mega deals may jolt Canadian league tables

TORONTO/NEW YORK, June 26 General Electric's
sale of its finance assets is set to shape and
potentially shake-up Canadian M&A league tables this quarter as
bankers scramble to get deals across the finish line before the
end of June.
In April, GE unveiled a plan to sell about $200 billion in
GE Capital assets as it moves away from finance and focuses on
manufacturing of industrial equipment. GE Chief Executive Jeff
Immelt sped up GE's sales timeline last month, including the
expectation for $20 billion to $30 billion in finance deals by
the end of June.
Three sources familiar with the matter say bankers are
scrambling to get the sale of GE's vehicle fleet-management
business inked before the end of June. GE has said the business
includes $9 billion in assets.
Bankers familiar with the GE sale process say that with many
Canadian firms scouting other portions of the GE portfolio, that
sale process is potentially likely to shape Canadian M&A league
tables not only in the quarter, but for the rest of the year.
Canada's Element Financial is close to buying a big
chunk the business, with a smaller portion being taken by
another party.
The deal would generate large advisory fees and push Bank of
Montreal, Barclays and boutique firm INFOR
Financial Inc, who are advising Element up in the Canadian M&A
league tables. JPMorgan, GE's main advisor on the entire
sale process, will also see its position elevated.
GE's private-equity lending portfolio was bought by the
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board earlier in June for $12
billion.
JPMorgan and Citigroup advised GE on that transaction, while
Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley acted as CPPIB's advisors.
While the bulge bracket firms have dominated cross-border
deal activity during the quarter, a couple of large energy deals
are potentially set to boost the position of Canadian banks.
Royal Bank of Canada and BMO advised the two parties
in the long-anticipated Enbridge drop-down deal that was inked
this week.
Canada's largest oil pipeline company Enbridge has
agreed to transfer some of its Canadian pipeline and renewable
energy assets to the Enbridge Income Fund. Including
debt the transaction is worth C$30.4 billion ($24.64 billion).
Sources close to the matter told Reuters that Cenovus Energy
Inc is moving closer toward selling its oil and gas
royalty lands to the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan in a deal
that could fetch C$2.5 billion to C$3 billion. TD is advising
Cenovus on that process.
(Additional reporting by Mike Stone in New York; Editing by
