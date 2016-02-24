UPDATE 1-Canada patients can grow their own medical marijuana -court

(Adds reaction from federal health minister, paragraphs 8-10)
By Julie Gordon
VANCOUVER Feb 24 A federal court judge in
Vancouver on Wednesday ruled that medical marijuana patients
have the Constitutional right to grow their own cannabis,
striking down a ban introduced by Canada's previous Conservative
government.
The court suspended its decision for six months to give
Ottawa time to respond.
A group of British Columbia residents took Canada to court
in 2013, arguing a new law requiring medical marijuana patients
to buy cannabis from licensed producers, instead of growing
their own, was unconstitutional.
They said marijuana grown under the government system was
too expensive and did not allow them to control the strains and
dosages of their treatment.
The then Conservative government, which overhauled its
medical marijuana program in 2013, argued that its mail order
system was safer for both the patient and other Canadians, who
could be hurt by unsafe home-grow operations.
In his decision, Federal Court Judge Michael Phelan said
restrictions imposed by the Marihuana for Medical Purposes law
were arbitrary.
"The access restrictions did not prove to reduce risk to
health and safety or to improve access to marihuana - the
purported objectives of the regulation," he wrote.
In the election last October, the Liberals defeated the
Conservatives. In Ottawa, new federal Health Minister Jane
Philpott told reporters she would study the ruling.
Philpott stressed the matter had nothing to do with
recreational marijuana, which the Liberals pledged during the
election campaign to regulate and legalize.
"We understand that of course Canadians who require medical
marijuana for the purposes of addressing their illness need to
have access to it," she said.
The Liberals have not addressed their plans for medical
marijuana at length.
Last June, Vancouver city councillors voted to license
marijuana dispensaries, which operate outside the current
federal framework, becoming the first Canadian city to regulate
retailers selling the drug.
Shares of medical marijuana producers plunged on Wednesday
after the ruling, with Canopy Growth Co falling 10.79
percent to C$2.81, OrganiGram Holdings dropping 9.88
percent to 73 Canadian cents and Aphria Inc down 12.4
percent to C$1.13.
