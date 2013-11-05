Canada crude-Heavy falls on line rationing, refinery outages

* Dec WCS trades at $41.25/bbl below WTI
CALGARY, Alberta Nov 5 Canadian heavy crude
prices extended losses on Tuesday to hit fresh 10-month lows, as
congestion on export pipelines and unplanned refinery outages
weighed on the market.
Western Canada Select heavy blend for December delivery last
traded at $41.25 per barrel below the West Texas Intermediate
benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy brokers - the widest
differential since January - compared with a settlement price on
Monday of $40.90 per barrel below the benchmark.
Increased pipeline apportionment on the Enbridge Inc
network means producers are unable to ship as much
crude as they want to market and oil is getting bottlenecked in
Alberta, driving prices downward.
Reduced demand from Citgo Petroleum Corp's
174,500 bpd Lemont, Illinois, refinery after a fire in October,
added to pressure on heavy crude prices. Trade sources said
there was a separate fire over the weekend at the 130,000 bpd
Co-op refinery in Regina, Saskatchewan.
But a Calgary crude trader said the impact of the Co-op
refinery fire on December differentials was limited, given the
already steep discount to WTI.
"It was already a mess. This just adds onto the pile," he
said.
Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for December
delivery edged slightly higher to trade at $15.25 per barrel
below WTI. It held within sight of Monday's settlement of $15.50
per barrel below the benchmark, the widest differential since
March 2012.