Aequitas receives OSC approval to launch Neo exchange

TORONTO Nov 17 Canada's main securities regulator said on Monday it approved an application from Aequitas Innovations Inc to launch a new stock exchanged called Neo, as the newcomer seeks to challenge the dominance of the TMX Group Inc's Toronto Stock Exchange.

The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) recognition is effective on March 1, the regulator said on Monday. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
