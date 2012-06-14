Canada's Alpha sees its future as Nasdaq of north

* Upstart exchange seeks tech identity under TMX-Maple wing
* Tech sector now plays small part in resources-rich market
* Alpha aims to encourage early-stage funding to feed IPOs
By Jennifer Kwan and Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, June 14 Canada's second-biggest stock
trading system, Alpha Group, wants to reinvent itself as the
Nasdaq of the north, offering small technology companies access
to a deeper pool of public funding as the tech sector seeks to
emerge from a decade of drift.
The strategy aims to carve out a clear identity for Alpha
even as it awaits approval of a grand plan that would fold it
under the same corporate umbrella as TMX Group - the
operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange, the small-cap TSX
Venture Exchange and other Canadian trading venues.
Maple Group, the consortium of Canadian financial companies
behind the pending deal, has been vague about the role it sees
for Alpha under its broad proposal, first outlined a year ago.
At an industry event on Thursday just outside Waterloo,
Ontario, Alpha outlined a vision that builds on its recent
designation as a full-fledged exchange with the right to list
new issues.
Alpha started out three years ago as an alternative trading
venue and now has some 20 percent of Canadian equities trades.
Its strategy will now be to focus on listing tech companies and
offering investment instruments such as exchange-traded funds
and exchange-traded notes.
Alpha Chief Executive Jos Schmitt said the changes would
offer maturing tech companies an alternative to the TMX
exchanges, a preferred global destination for mining and energy
issuers. Alpha would feature listing fees as much as 50 percent
lower than those on TMX exchanges.
The strategic focus on technology fits in neatly with the
conclusions of a broad report on the tattered state of Canada's
tech sector that was presented at Thursday's event.
Tech accounts for just 1 percent of the benchmark Toronto
Stock Exchange S&P/TSX composite index, compared with
around a fifth of the Standard & Poor's 500 Index, the
broadest U.S. benchmark.
Meanwhile, Canada's most-valuable tech name, Research In
Motion , is struggling to retain its crown. Its
market capitalization has fallen below $6 billion as the
BlackBerry maker struggles to reverse a steep sales slump.
"The amount of capital invested in start-ups and the number
of IPOs afterwards has been falling off the cliff in the last
several years," Schmitt said, referring to some of the report's
findings.
The report, conducted by Deloitte and commissioned by Alpha,
gave the Canadian tech sector a "C" grade, with particularly
poor marks for funding and startup management talent.
"At the same time, we don't lack entrepreneurs. We don't
lack ideas, and we don't lack good products and services for the
future. We see it as a big opportunity," Schmitt said.
Alpha's model is Nasdaq, home to 73 percent of U.S.-listed
technology companies, including Apple Inc, Microsoft
Corp, Google Inc, and Facebook Inc,
which raised $16 billion in a controversial IPO last month.
FINDING FUNDING
Alpha, which is owned by some of Canada's biggest banks,
sees its listings business as the later stage of a process for
boosting a Canadian tech industry filled with chronically
undervalued companies starved for funding.
But before the listing process can start, Alpha aims to help
foster a strong funding environment for young companies, an
approach that may feed into a pipeline for IPOs.
It promises to strengthen links between founders and
funders, and is urging a national tax credit for angel investors
- who fund tech projects at very early stages - similar to a
program already in place in British Columbia.
Total venture capital invested in Canada dropped to just
C$1.1 billion ($1.07 billion) in 2010 from a high of C$5.9
billion at the height of dot-com euphoria in 2000.
In its latest budget, the federal government sought to ease
the funding crunch with a C$400 million injection to kick-start
investment in riskier but potentially more rewarding sectors.
Alpha's plan may make it easier to take more small tech
companies public. But few expect a sudden renaissance of
publicly traded Canadian technology.
"Canada for the most part is a mid- to small-cap country.
Let's not pretend. We're not going to have Microsoft list on our
exchanges," said Perry Dellelce of boutique finance firm
Wildeboer Dellelce. "Recognize that's our sweet spot and that's
where our people play."
Alpha will be challenged by the TMX's dominance in the
listings business, said Doug Clark, managing director of
research at agency brokerage Investment Technology Group.
"It's going to be a tough road for them to sled," he said of
Alpha's focus on technology listings. "Can you go out and get,
the way we get Peruvian copper miners to list in Canada, can you
go and get a Palo Alto, California, company to list in Canada?"
One rare recent tech success story is Avigilon Corp
, a Vancouver-based surveillance video company, which
raised C$25 million with a TSX listing late last year, at a time
when few were entering the market.
The stock was launched in November at C$4.50 and has since
climbed above C$5.
"There is always an appetite for fast-growing, profitable,
well-managed companies," said Avigilon CEO Alexander Fernandes.