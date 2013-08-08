Canada crude - Synthetic rises on upgrader maintenance

* September synthetic trading at $3.35 above WTI
* September WCS steady at $22.90 below WTI
CALGARY, Alberta Aug 8 Canadian light synthetic
crude prices rose on Thursday in anticipation of tighter
supplies, ahead of scheduled maintenance work at two upgraders
in Western Canada.
Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for September
delivery last traded at $3.35 per barrel above the West Texas
Intermediate benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy brokers.
That compares with a settlement price of $2.50 above WTI on
Wednesday.
Western Canada Select heavy blend for September delivery was
last trading at $22.90 per barrel under the benchmark, unchanged
from Wednesday's settlement price.
Suncor Energy Inc has four weeks of planned
maintenance at its 240,000 barrel per day upgrader 2 unit in
northern Alberta during the third quarter.
Husky Energy Inc is also planning a 45-day
maintenance turnaround at its 82,000 bpd heavy oil upgrader in
Lloydminster, Saskatchewan, in September, a factor that has
weighed on WCS prices in recent trading sessions.
Upgraders convert bitumen from the oil sands into
refinery-ready synthetic crude.