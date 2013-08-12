Canada crude-Heavy grades dip as supply increases

CALGARY, Alberta Aug 12 Canadian heavy crude
prices edged lower in thin trade on Monday, as increased
production boosted supply and traders looked ahead to seasonal
refinery maintenance in the autumn.
Western Canada Select heavy blend for September delivery
last traded at $23.35 per barrel below the West Texas
Intermediate benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy brokers.
That compares with a settlement price of $22.95 per barrel
below the benchmark on Friday.
Long-awaited production from Imperial Oil Ltd's
Kearl oil sands project has helped push heavy crude prices lower
in recent weeks. Imperial said the project would reach full
capacity of 110,000 bpd over the summer.
Meanwhile, Husky Energy Inc is planning maintenance
in September at its 82,000 bpd heavy oil upgrader in
Lloydminster, Saskatchewan.
Shell Canada also said it plans to do a full
turnaround at its 100,000 bpd Scotford, Alberta, refinery in the
autumn.
Traders in Calgary said maintenance at the refinery, which
runs light synthetic crude that has been mined and upgraded at
Shell's Athabasca oil sands project, should reduce demand for
synthetic crude and weigh on prices.
Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for September
delivery was last trading at $3.75 per barrel above WTI,
compared with $4.00 above the benchmark on Friday.