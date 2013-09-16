Canada crude-Heavy and synthetic grades extend losses

* October WCS trades at $29.25/bbls below WTI
* October synthetic at $6.15/bbl below WTI
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 16 Canadian cash crude
prices extended losses on Monday, pushed lower by strong supply
from the oil sands and seasonal weakness in refinery demand.
Western Canada Select heavy blend for October delivery last
traded at $29.25 per barrel below the West Texas Intermediate
benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy brokers. That compares
with a settlement price of $28.75 per barrel below the benchmark
on Friday.
After months of being dogged by delays, Imperial Oil Ltd's
output has increased at its Kearl oil sands project in
northern Alberta to more than 80,000 barrels per day. The
company is targeting the project to reach full capacity of
110,000 bpd by the end of 2014.
"Production is actually showing up", one Calgary-based
trader said.
Another crude trader said weaker refining margins driven by
lower product prices, especially in asphalt, were contributing
to softer demand for heavy crude.
Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for October
delivery fell to $6.15 per barrel below WTI, its lowest level
since last November. That compares with a settlement price of
$4.65 per barrel below the benchmark on Friday.
Synthetic crude prices have fallen sharply from a premium to
WTI since a coker at Syncrude's oil sands project came back
online in August, boosting supply.
Syncrude is a joint venture of Canadian Oil Sands,
Imperial Oil Ltd, Mocal Energy, Murphy Oil Corp
, Nexen Inc, Sinopec Corp, and Suncor.
Increased supply outweighed the effect of maintenance at
Husky Energy Inc's 82,000 bpd heavy oil upgrader in
Lloydminster, Saskatchewan, and maintenance on an upgrader at
Suncor Energy Inc's northern Alberta oil sands project, which
has cut synthetic crude production by 60,000 bpd.