加拿大市场报道 | 2012年 4月 20日 星期五

CANADA STOCKS-TSX briefly turns negative as miners drag

TORONTO, April 20 Canadian stocks briefly turned negative in early trade on Friday, weighed down by weakness in gold and base-metal miners.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 0.91 of a point to 12,152.78.

