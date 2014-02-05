Canada revamps military procurement policy after controversies

| OTTAWA
OTTAWA Feb 5 Canada will change the way it buys
military equipment, the government said Wednesday, as it tries
to provide more benefits to local companies and include
safeguards to avoid fiascos such as its aborted plan to buy F-35
fighter jets.
"It's no secret that businesses in Canada have been telling
us that defense procurement needs to be fixed," Public Works
Diane Finley said in a speech to representatives of the defense
industry.
"What we found was that requirements are too complex. Too
often they appear to be set to achieve predetermined outcomes,
and industry is not engaged early enough."
The Conservative government is smarting from criticism over
its decision, since put on ice, to buy Lockheed Martin Corp's
F-35 stealth fighters without allowing an open
competition for fighter jets to replace Canada's aging fleet of
F-18s.
The government also scrapped a plan to buy military trucks
in July 2012 just minutes before the final deadline for
applications.
Under the new procurement strategy, a group of ministers
from different departments will oversee acquisitions, and an
independent third party will review the requirements that the
military sets out for major purchases.
A central criticism of the F-35 process was that the defense
department essentially said it needed a fifth-generation fighter
like the F-35 with its advanced capability to avoid detection.
This effectively ruled out other planes, whereas an
independent reviewer might have questioned whether the F-35 was
the only aircraft that could meet Canada's needs.
The federal government has put its F-35 plans on hold and
has been talking to the makers of four other fighters in
addition to Lockheed Martin, including Boeing Co and
Dassault Aviation
In addition to the governance changes, Finley will also now
require that bidders for major projects put together a "value
proposition" that will show what industrial spinoffs and
subcontracts would go to Canadian companies.
This would be given a 10 percent weight, suggesting that
companies promising rich industrial benefits to Canada could
still win even if their costs are slightly higher than those of
their rivals.
Defense is one area where countries are allowed under
international trade rules to favor their own industries. The
question then becomes one of how much more governments are
willing to pay to get domestic benefits.
Opposition Liberal legislator Joyce Murray said the new plan
is effectively an admission of failure by the Conservatives, who
came to power in 2006.
"Procurement has been an utter failure for eight years,"
Murray said, adding that she was not sure that adding more
bureaucracy and more ministers to the procurement process is the
required antidote.