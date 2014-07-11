Coca-Cola's profit plunges 20 pct on bottling refranchising costs
April 25 Coca-Cola Co reported a 20 percent drop in quarterly profit, largely weighed down by higher costs related to refranchising its North America bottling operations.
July 11 Canadian miner North American Palladium Ltd said on Friday that a death had occurred at its Lac des Iles palladium mine near Thunder Bay in northwestern Ontario.
The company said the fatality happened Thursday afternoon and that it was investigating the incident along with the union, police and the Ontario Ministry of Labour. It gave no further details.
Late last year, the government of Ontario said it would launch a review of mining health and safety rules after two men died in 2011 at a nickel mine in Sudbury.
Palladium is a precious metal used mainly in catalytic converters, which filter harmful exhaust gases from automobiles. (Reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver; Editing by Peter Galloway)
April 25 Coca-Cola Co reported a 20 percent drop in quarterly profit, largely weighed down by higher costs related to refranchising its North America bottling operations.
* Vivendi's chief executive Arnaud de Puyfontaine says a merger with advertising group Havas would 'make sense'
* Qtrly book value per share of $20.13 up 2% from 4Q16 and up 3% from 1Q16