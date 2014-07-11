版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 12日 星期六 02:10 BJT

Worker dies at North American Palladium mine in Ontario

July 11 Canadian miner North American Palladium Ltd said on Friday that a death had occurred at its Lac des Iles palladium mine near Thunder Bay in northwestern Ontario.

The company said the fatality happened Thursday afternoon and that it was investigating the incident along with the union, police and the Ontario Ministry of Labour. It gave no further details.

Late last year, the government of Ontario said it would launch a review of mining health and safety rules after two men died in 2011 at a nickel mine in Sudbury.

Palladium is a precious metal used mainly in catalytic converters, which filter harmful exhaust gases from automobiles. (Reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver; Editing by Peter Galloway)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐