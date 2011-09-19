Canadian base metal miners tumble as copper drops

* Copper falls to lowest level since Nov. 2010

* Canada-listed base metal equities slide

Sept 19 Shares of Canadian base metal miners tumbled on Monday as copper prices slid to their lowest level this year on economic jitters and the lingering threat of a Greek default.

Teck Resources TCKb.TO and Lundin Mining (LUN.TO) both fell more than 4 percent on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange, hitting C$37.29 and C$4.77 respectively. Inmet Mining IMN.TO was down 3.67 percent at C$59.00.

First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) slipped 8.55 percent to C$19.37, as a court case over a disputed Congo copper project dragged on, and sources told Reuters that the company had been approached over the possible sale of the Guelb Moghrein copper project in Mauritania. [ID:nL3E7KJ1YO] [ID:nL5E7KJ2SY]

Of the mid-sized base metal producers, HudBay Minerals (HBM.TO) was the least hard hit, slipping 1.76 percent to C$11.70 after UBS analyst Matt Murphy highlighted the company's "robust" long-term growth profile in a note to clients.

"HudBay's transformation from a cash-rich producer with few growth plans, to predominately a project developer with a robust growth profile, is well underway," Murphy said.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange hit $8,332 a tonne, its lowest price since late last November, as investors cut exposure to assets perceived as risky amid growing jitters about the euro zone debt crisis and worries about slowing global demand for commodities. [ID:nL5E7KJ0S8]

Other base metals were also lower on Monday, with zinc falling to a one-month low.

($1=$0.99 Canadian) (Reporting by Julie Gordon; editing by Rob Wilson)