PDAC-Banro gears up for second central Africa gold mine

* Second mine in Democratic Rep. of Congo seen in year
* Company's output expected to quadruple by 2015
* Banro may turn to cost-cutting hydroelectric power
By Cameron French
TORONTO, March 7 Banro Corp aims
to start producing gold at a second gold mine in the Democratic
Republic of Congo within the next year and may build
hydroelectric power plants to cut mining and processing costs at
its operations, the company's CEO said on Wednesday.
The company, which currently operates the Twangiza mine and
is developing three others in the central African country, could
show a nearly four-fold increase output over the next three
years from the 120,000 ounces it is on pace to produce in 2012,
CEO Simon Village said at the PDAC convention in Toronto, the
industry's largest annual gathering.
"Last year, (Banro's) major milestone was to turn this
company into a gold producer," Village said at the event,
organized by the Prospectors and Developers Association. "I
believe the next twelve months are going to be as exciting."
Banro is one of several junior miners rushing to boost
production in resource-rich Africa. The introduction of
investor-friendly laws in several countries has boosted the
continent's share of global metals production.
The company is also one of several Western-based miners -
BHP Billiton and Freeport-McMoRan among them -
currently at work in DRC, where a new mining code in 2003 and
the first democratic elections in decades in 2006 have spurred a
mining boom.
Even so, the country can still be an unpredictable place to
do business. Canada's First Quantum Minerals, for
instance, closed its DRC operations two years ago after its
mining permits were revoked by the government.
CASH FLOW
Getting its second mine into production would bring Banro's
output above 200,000 ounces and give the company free cash flow
above $200 million a year at current gold prices, Village said.
A $175 million debt financing that closed last week is
expected to speed up development of the second mine, known as
Namoya. The company is targeting annual production of about
450,000 ounces from four mines by 2015.
Like many of the Africa-focused juniors crowding the floor
at this year's PDAC, Banro is based in Canada with offices in
Toronto.
Analysts say juniors in Africa will likely become hot M&A
targets this year. Village didn't comment on whether he saw the
company as a target, but he said making acquisitions was not
part of the Banro's growth plan.
Rather, the company has its hands full with its own projects
and exploration concessions along a 210 km (130 mile) stretch of
the Twangiza-Namoya gold belt in the eastern part of DRC.
Village likens the region to the Ashanti belt in Ghana, one
of the richest gold districts in the world.
Banro will also begin this year to investigate the
possibility of building hydroelectric generators near its
projects, which would substantially cut the costs of buying
diesel fuel and trucking it to the sites.
"It is a project we're looking at. We've now got the money
to embark on that study and I believe it's something that's able
to be delivered under the next two to three years, and will
certainly curb our inflation from a cost perspective," said
Village.
"That would then make this company one of the lowest cost
gold producers in the world."