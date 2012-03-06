REFILE-PDAC-Peru sees OK for big Newmont mine, details to come

By Pav Jordan
TORONTO, March 6 Peru insists its biggest
mining project to date, Newmont Gold's $4.8 billion
Conga gold and copper project, will go ahead, although the final
shape and form has yet to be decided.
Mine and Energy Minister Jorge Merino said the government,
which has appointed a 3-person commission to review a favorable
environmental impact study, was looking at ways to improve the
project. Conga is set to produce up to 350,000 ounces of gold
per year and 120 million pounds of copper its first five years
of operation.
"The Peruvian state respects contracts that have been
signed," Merino told Reuters during the Prospectors and
Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) conference, the world's
largest mining industry gathering.
An environmental impact study gave Newmont the green light
for Conga in 2010. But authorities halted construction in
November after violent protests by groups who fear it would
pollute water sources. A government appointed panel is now
reviewing the original study.
"What we are doing here is an analysis of how we can improve
the environmental impact study, how we can improve on the issue
of water," Merino said.
"It's the 'how' it will be done and the 'how' it will be
improved," he answered when asked whether there will eventually
be a Conga Mine.
The protests have forced the government of President Ollanta
Humala to walk a fine line between respecting community demands
and backing the pro-business line that helped get him elected.
Peru is the world's No. 2 producer of copper, silver and
zinc and is Latin America's top gold producer. Mining accounts
for 60 percent of exports, and a decade-long mining boom has
brought economic and political stability.
But the sector faces growing criticism for failing to bring
sufficient prosperity to communities, and critics say it
pollutes their environment and wastes their water supplies.
Newmont says the project would guarantee year-round water
supplies, in part by building reservoirs to replace lakes that
would be affected by the mining.
The Conga dispute is one of 200 environmental conflicts that
the Humala government is struggling to manage, and Merino
assured a business audience that Peru sees investment as key to
economic development.
"The Peruvian state wants to be a facilitator ... it wants
to be facilitators for investors," he said.