PDAC-Japanese trading houses bullish on resource deals

* Director of JOGMEC unit sees more big deals ahead

* Strong yen, solid commodity prices cited

* Africa viewed as attractive investment area

* Efforts to cut use of rare earths are underway

By Atsuko Kitayama

March 6 Japan's trading houses have turned bullish on investing in natural resources, leading more of them to seek bigger stakes in overseas mining projects, said a senior official at a Japanese state-run company that provides them with financing.

The trading houses, known as shosha, are taking an aggressive stance in part because of the strong yen and solid commodity prices, said Shuichi Miyatake, director for the exploration technology division of Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp (JOGMEC).

"Many companies are saying that they are going to put a great deal of effort into natural resources investment," Miyatake told Reuters in an interview, pointing to copper and iron ore as a primary focus.

"They are going to be aggressive in overseas projects. I am not expecting the number of projects to decline," said Miyatake, who was in Toronto for PDAC, the mining industry's largest annual conference.

Japanese trading houses invest in hundreds of businesses ranging from food to transportation around the globe, but natural resources are a core interest, accounting for up to 80 percent of their profits.

Miyatake sees little growth in Japanese metal consumption this year, though demand will stay solid as rebuilding efforts continue in the region hit by the last year's devastating earthquake and tsunami.

JOGMEC, which promotes the government's energy policy, provides financing to Japanese companies for resource exploration and development. Its activities also include overseas field surveying, exploration and stockpiling.

The trading houses tend to limit their roles in overseas projects, remaining junior partners with "off-take" agreements, but Miyatake said this approach was more suitable when commodity prices were low and the trend is now changing.

"The old business models aren't easily established anymore. The Japanese companies are heading toward seeking bigger stakes," he said.

Several big deals announced late last year illustrate his point. Mitsubishi Corp, Japan's biggest trading house, took 24.5 percent of Anglo-American's Chilean copper properties for $5.4 billion. Itochu paid $1.04 billion for 25 percent of U.S. oil and gas group Samson Investment Co.

RARE EARTH

With China controlling more than 95 percent of the global output of rare earths, used in many high-tech products made in Japan, manufacturers there are trying to cut their use, Miyatake said. Chinese quotas have raised a red flag among companies that are heavy importers.

"Japan is making a concerted effort to reduce the use of rare earth, finding alternate materials and recycling to replace rare earth imports," he said.

The Japanese government plans to spend 5 billion yen ($61.93 million) in two years to help companies cut their consumption of a heavy rare earth known as dysprosium, used widely in hybrid cars and electronics, through recycling and the development of dysprosium-free products. The goal is to slash the metal's domestic use by 30 percent.

He said there was growing concern over big companies moving their manufacturing operations to China to avoid the export controls.

Asked which countries are the next hot destinations for commodity investments, Miyatake said JOGMEC has been focusing on Africa for the last three to four years.

JOGMEC has several exploration projects on the continent, including white gold, nickel, and rare earth.

Myanmar, which is called the last frontier for commodities, could also emerge as attractive investment destination.

After years of authoritarian military rule, the Southeast Asian country has started introducing democratic reforms, raising the prospect of renewed foreign investment there.

JOGMEC has already started a small scale study in Myanmar, said Miyatake. "If we find anything attractive, we will kick into gear. But it's just started."

Myanmar has thought to have significant copper, nickel, gold and possibly rare earth resources.